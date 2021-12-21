Impressive journal spans centuries of Longford history

The 2021 edition of Teathbha, the journal of County Longford Historical Society, was launched on Wednesday, December 1 in Longford library.

Speakers at the event included Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, the society’s new chairman, Pat Donnelly, and Seán Ó Súilleabháin, who launched the publication.

This edition is the twelfth to be edited by James MacNerney and the seventh in a row, which are huge achievements.

All the speakers praised James for his phenomenal work since becoming editor. In launching Teathbha, Seán Ó Súilleabháin spoke about this as a ‘golden age’ in local history in Longford.

With over 100 pages, the journal contains articles on a wide variety of subjects spanning centuries of Longford’s history.

As is usual, the contributors include a mixture of regulars and newcomers.

Given that this is a period of major commemorations, some of the articles concentrate on the Irish Revolution.

They include contributions on Seán Connolly, by Dr Eileen Reilly; Dr Brigid Lyons, by Prof. Marie Coleman; and the Treaty negotiations, by James MacNerney.

Aidan O’Hara has an account of the setting up of An Garda Síochána, to which his father was one of the early recruits.

Neil Moxham writes about the Longford Women’s Unionist Association, a little-known, but important body of its time.

This year is the 1500th anniversary of the birth of St Colmcille and Donegal historian, Helen Meehan, has written about him.

Dr Fergus O’Ferrall, the longest serving contributor to Teathbha, has an account of the Plantation of Moydow Barony.

Another article on the same period is Dr Amy Harris’s, which examines the famous Fox tomb near Legan. Dr Seamus Mimnagh considers the implementation of the 1881 Land Act in Longford.

Other subjects include: Canon Guinan’s book The Patriots (Dr Eileen Reilly); the Harry Clarke studio windows in St Mel’s Cathedral (Kitty Hughes); biographical sketches of George Jessop and James McCarroll (Hugh Farrell); accounts of two soldiers of different eras (G.M. McCormick and Hugh Farrell); Griffith’s Valuation (Roger Timlin); and County Longford Grand Jury (Martin Morris).

We can also read about a dispute in 1898, involving Carthy brothers, by their relative, Liam Ó Carthaigh.

There are tributes to the late Johnny Creegan (by the editor), who was a faithful committee member for many years, and to two Lanesborough stalwarts, Luke Kenny and John Killian, by their friend John Casey.

The journal is available in several outlets around the county for a very reasonable €12. It is an ideal Christmas gift!