20 Dec 2021

Funeral arrangements announced for young Longford man who died tragically in road collision

Funeral arrangements announced for young Longford man who died tragically in road collision

The late Brian McGinnity, Cartron Big, Longford

The funeral of a young Longford man, who died following a road collision, will take place on Wednesday in St Mel's Cathedral.

The late Brian McGinnity, Cartron Big, Longford was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the collision at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad Road at around midnight last Friday. 

The driver of the vehicle was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

As a mark of respect to the late Brian McGinnity, Providers (Longford) Ltd will close on Tuesday, December 21 at 4pm and will re-open on Thursday,  December 23 at 9am.

Predeceased by his mother Kathryn and by his grandparents Sean and Eileen Gallagher, the late Brian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Eoin, sisters Aileen, Katie and Jane, grandfather Eugene, grandmother Finola, aunt Lisa, uncles Colin and Stephen, relatives and many friends.

He will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21 (walk through only) from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection is on Wednesday, December 22 in St Mel's Cathedral at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com 

For those of who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. 

House private to family and friends please. 

