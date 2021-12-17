Longford roads and greenways land €9m cash injection

Nearly €8m has been allocated to Longford’s national roads and greenways for 2022
Nearly €9m has been allocated to Longford’s national roads and greenways for 2022, Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has confirmed.
The Ballinalee postmaster revealed one of the biggest recipients, the well documented plan for a Mid Shannon Wilderness Park in the south of the county, has received €750,000 towards its development.
"Community buy-in is central to the future of our Greenways, which are one of the big success stories of rural Ireland," he said.
"Greenways are a wonderful amenity for leisure and tourism, and they are also important for everyday journeys to school, work or the shops."
Over €7m has been allocated to Longford County Council for the upgrading of roads and footpaths.
The newly opened Edgeworthstown library will be the venue for the next meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.