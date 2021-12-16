ALERT: Batch of snack food product recalled due to presence of harmful bacteria

Search

16 Dec 2021

A snack food product has been recalled due to the presence of Listeria. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with implicated batches of Marcel Urechi snacks. 

The affected batch features the lot number 076181121 and the best before date 02/01/22. 

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. 

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe and cause serious complications. 

Particularly vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems such as the elderly. 

The FSAI states the incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display notices, while wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers, recall the implicated batch and provide point-of-sale recall notices to customers. 

Caterers should not use the implicated batch and customers are advised not to eat it. 

