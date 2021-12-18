Search

18 Dec 2021

Longford woman on drugs charge has turned her life around, court hears

Longford Courthouse.

A defendant has turned her life around and is now off drugs, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Reporter:

David Power

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A defendant has turned her life around and is now off drugs, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

 

Victoria Golab, Yew Tree Cottage, Clonturk, Killashee Road, Co Longford was charged with possession of drugs – MDMA valued at €100, at Deanscurragh, Longford on April 21.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said there was a glowing report from the defendant’s addiction counsellor before the court, and the defendant has completed an addiction course.

The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction for a drugs offence.

“She has dealt with her issues,” Judge John Brennan said.

The defendant told the court she has been sober for 10 months.

“Hopefully this will be the end of this behaviour,” Mr Quinn said.

Giving the defendant the benefit of the probation act, Judge Brennan ordered the drugs to be destroyed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media