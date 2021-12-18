Longford woman on drugs charge has turned her life around, court hears

A defendant has turned her life around and is now off drugs, a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.
Victoria Golab, Yew Tree Cottage, Clonturk, Killashee Road, Co Longford was charged with possession of drugs – MDMA valued at €100, at Deanscurragh, Longford on April 21.
Defence solicitor John Quinn said there was a glowing report from the defendant’s addiction counsellor before the court, and the defendant has completed an addiction course.
The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction for a drugs offence.
“She has dealt with her issues,” Judge John Brennan said.
The defendant told the court she has been sober for 10 months.
“Hopefully this will be the end of this behaviour,” Mr Quinn said.
Giving the defendant the benefit of the probation act, Judge Brennan ordered the drugs to be destroyed.
