Treatment plant at centre of Longford boil water notice to be fully upgraded by next autumn

The treatment plant at the centre of a recent boil water notice which affected almost half of Longford's population is expected to be fully upgraded by next September.

Fine Gael Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has said Irish Water has confirmed work on the Lough Forbes Treatment plant is anticipated to end in the third quarter of next year.

"The upgrade works carried out as part of this project will improve the water treatment process and provide increased capacity at the water treatment plant ensuring reliability and improve the control of supply," he said.

"Works which commenced in April 2021 and the phase 1 works, which are focused on water quality, are due to be completed in early 2022. Phase 2 will provide increased capacity and is due to be completed in Q3 2022."

It comes after a four and a half week notice impacting 17,500 people across the county was lifted just over a week ago.

"As part of this project, Irish Water will construct a new clarification (DAF) tank, upgrade the existing sand filters, upgrade the chemical dosing infrastructure, construct a new treated water tank and pumping station, upgrade the monitoring and instrumentation systems, upgrade the control, telemetry and automation processes and upgrade the used wash-water and sludge treatment process. Hardness is a natural characteristic of much of Ireland's drinking water supply," he added

Hard water contains high levels of natural minerals absorbed from rock and soil. Hard water contains high levels of natural minerals absorbed from rock and soil and is not harmful to health.

"Irish Water does not chemically treat water to remove these mineral salts as they are naturally occurring and fully consistent with safe drinking water. Furthermore, depending on the technology used, artificially softened water may not be suitable for everyone to drink for example, increased Sodium levels caused by salt softening may not be suitable for infants or at-risk groups."