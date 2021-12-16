Search

Man who ‘caused a nuisance’ to Longford rail staff to escape conviction

Longford Courthouse.

A man who caused difficulty for Irish Rail staff in Longford is to make a contribution to the court poor box.

David Power

George Gatland (53), 8 Pinewood Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 was charged with two public order offences at Longford Rail Station on September 3 last.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said the defendant “caused a nuisance”.

The court heard the defendant lives in Dublin and had difficulty getting to court.

“We are hearing every day about abuse being suffered by Irish Rail staff,” Judge John Brennan remarked.

The court heard the defendant has schizophrenia and diabetes and hadn’t slept for a number of days, prior to the incident.

The defendant’s mother was also terminally ill at the time, and has since died.

Judge Brennan said that if the defendant makes a donation of €200 to the court poor box by March 1, then the matter will be struck out.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

