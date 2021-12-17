New Edgeworthstown library to host next Ballymahon Municipal District meeting

The newly opened Edgeworthstown library will be the venue for the next meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District
The newly-opened Edgeworthstown Library is to be the venue for the next Ballymahon Municipal District meeting, following a recent agreement by councillors.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get to participate in the opening. It is in our Municipal District. We have supported it all the way and it is a fantastic resource for the people of Edgeworthstown and the surrounding area,” said Cllr Mick Cahill.
“We’ll certainly use it, as a Municipal District. The next available opportunity, if we’re allowed to hold a physical meeting, I think we should move around.
“It’s something we’ve always done and it’s important that the communities around south Longford get an opportunity for us to come to the town.”
