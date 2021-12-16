Man left 'very embarrassed' after gardaí find him asleep in middle of Longford town

A Longford man was found asleep and in an intoxicated state in the middle of Longford town shortly before 4am
A man was found by gardaí asleep in an intoxicated state, a recent sitting of Longford District Court has heard.
Jonathan Seagrave (48), 28 Templemichael Glebe, Longford was charged with intoxication in a public place at Durkin’s, Ballymahon Street, Longford on October 1 last.
Sergeant Mark Mahon said gardai discovered the defendant asleep at 3.45am.
While the defendant was intoxicated, he was “co-operative at all times”.
The defendant had 24 previous convictions for public order offences and some minor theft charges.
Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client has a medical condition. He recently received treatment in Cuan Mhuire and admits that he has a problem with alcohol.
The defendant recently spent time in St James’s Hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries.
“He is not drinking now and is doing well. He is very embarrassed,” Ms Mimnagh said.
Due to his 24 previous convictions, Judge John Brennan said the defendant’s embarrassment “must be somewhat minimised”.
However, he noted that the defendant was co-operative and offered a guilty plea.
A fine of €250 was imposed on the defendant, for which he has four months to pay.
