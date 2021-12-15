Over 200 Longford businesses secure pandemic financial supports

Over 200 employers and businesses in Longford have availed of Covid-19 financial supports, Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has revealed.

Senator Carrigy said Fine Gael in Government has prioritised targeted supports for workers and businesses since the pandemic began, and that is reflected in the numbers availing of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) the COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) and Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) in Longford.

Senator Carrigy said: “New data provided to me by the Department of Finance shows 1290 employers and employees are currently being supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in Longford.

“The number is based on payslips filed with Revenue by employers for November 2021, the most recent month for which complete data exists 1120 employees and 170 businesses in Longford have been supported by EWSS.

“The EWSS represents a substantial and key part of this Government’s response to the current crisis. The scheme has played a central role in supporting businesses, encouraging employment and helping to maintain the link between employers and employees.

“I am also advised that 205 business are also being supported by the COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) in county since the scheme was introduced. CRSS support is available to eligible businesses whose activity has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) is for businesses with reduced turnover as a result of public health restrictions.

“Registration for BRSS opened on 6 September 2021 and the closing date for applications was 30 November 2021. As of 9 December 2021, 20 Longford businesses received support through the scheme since its inception.

“In total, 22,100 businesses (covering 25,500 unique premises) have claimed under CRSS and 24,300 businesses have been supported through the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

“We know that businesses and entrepreneurs are the bedrock of our economy and our communities, and Fine Gael have not been found wanting in supporting them through this pandemic.

“We are helping businesses survive through a robust and sustained programme of financial supports, with over €20 billion in direct supports to help the economy and households to date. The Department of Finance estimates that we will have spent €48 billion to support businesses and workers by the end of 2022.

“Last week Minister Donohoe announced that he is maintaining the enhanced rates of subsidy under the EWSS for a further two months until the end of January to support businesses affected by new Covid restrictions which came into effect last week.

“The end-date of the CRSS was also extended to 31 January 2022 to align with the requirement for nightclubs and discos to close until 9 January 2022 under the Health Regulations. I would like to thank my Government colleagues for their continued commitment in supporting the business community here in Longford."