Plans to host national archery competitions in Longford next year

The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12
The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12 in the Community Hall in Granard.
"The club is going from strength to strength and has completed 3 beginners courses this year and has over 30 full shooting members," said Bartle D'Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests.
Plans to host National Archery Competitions in Granard next year are underway.
The Club President Déirdre Orme The Education and Tours Officer at Knights and Conquests was returned unanimously.
Knights and Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy serves as the Vetting Officer and Social Media Officer and the Chairperson is Andy Holland with Mark Higson serving as Treasurer.
There will be a new beginner's course starting February 2022. Contact Mark on wolfsheadcoa@gmail.com
The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12
Local artist Ciara Tuite is the first to exhibit in the brand-new community Library in her hometown of Edgeworthstown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.