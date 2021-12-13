Search

13 Dec 2021

Plans to host national archery competitions in Longford next year

Plans to host national archery competitions in Longford next year

The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12

The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12 in the Community Hall in Granard.

"The club is going from strength to strength and has completed 3 beginners courses this year and has over 30 full shooting members," said Bartle D'Arcy General Manager Knights and Conquests.

Plans to host National Archery Competitions in Granard next year are underway. 

The Club President Déirdre Orme The Education and Tours Officer at Knights and Conquests was returned  unanimously.

Knights and Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy serves as the Vetting Officer and Social Media Officer and the Chairperson is Andy Holland with Mark Higson serving as Treasurer.

There will be a new beginner's course starting February 2022. Contact Mark on wolfsheadcoa@gmail.com 

