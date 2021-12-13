Hospitals hit by worst overcrowding since pandemic began with Mullingar 'in escalation'

With the highest number of patients on trolleys since the pandemic began, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for bespoke plans to tackle overcrowding in each hospital.

This comes as 534 patients have been recorded on the INMO Trolley Watch, including 13 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and 23 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Today’s figures are a real nightmare before Christmas scenario. We need to see urgent mitigation measures from individual hospitals and the HSE to tackle the number of people on trolleys.

“The warning signs that trolleys would go over five hundred once again have been very obvious. This is a predictable event. Overcrowded hospitals reduce the ability to deliver safe care. With this pandemic it is even more important that the HSE take all necessary steps to avoid the overcrowded wards and emergency departments becoming the source of infection.

“We are once again calling for a fully-funded workforce plan, and adequate health and safety measures including enhanced ventilation in our hospitals."

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group has said that Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments are both extremely busy this morning.

The spokesperson continued, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care. We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.

"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.

"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."