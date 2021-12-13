Search

13 Dec 2021

Hospitals hit by worst overcrowding since pandemic began with Mullingar 'in escalation'

Hospitals hit by worst overcrowding since pandemic began with Mullingar 'in escalation'

Hospitals hit by worst overcrowding since pandemic began with Mullingar 'in escalation'

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

With the highest number of patients on trolleys since the pandemic began, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for bespoke plans to tackle overcrowding in each hospital.

This comes as 534 patients have been recorded on the INMO Trolley Watch, including 13 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and 23 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Today’s figures are a real nightmare before Christmas scenario. We need to see urgent mitigation measures from individual hospitals and the HSE to tackle the number of people on trolleys. 

“The warning signs that trolleys would go over five hundred once again have been very obvious. This is a predictable event. Overcrowded hospitals reduce the ability to deliver safe care. With this pandemic it is even more important that the HSE take all necessary steps to avoid the overcrowded wards and emergency departments becoming the source of infection.  

“We are once again calling for a fully-funded workforce plan, and adequate health and safety measures including enhanced ventilation in our hospitals." 

Shortage of pharmacists in Ireland could affect opening hours

Longford and Westmeath ETB granted €223,472 to support educationally disadvantaged learners

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group has said that Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments are both extremely busy this morning.

The spokesperson continued, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care. We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.

"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.

"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media