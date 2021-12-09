Lanesboro mourns passing of wonderful teacher and Valentia Island native Eileen Farrell

The communities of Lanesboro and Ballyleague were rocked to their core on Thursday, December 2 when the news broke of the death of Eileen Farrell (née O'Connell), Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford, a lady who was an integral part of the community for many years.

Eileen a native of Valentia Island, Co Kerry and a member of the legendary O’Connell family married local man, the late Luke Farrell and settled down living amongst us in Lanesboro.

She was predeceased by Luke, her sisters Catherine and Mary and by her brother John.

Eileen instantly became one of us and took up employment as a teacher in Fermoyle where she worked for 35 years and where she created a wonderful reputation as an exact and excellent teacher.

Eileen was a daily communicant and mass goer. She was a late convert to coffee shops where she regularly visited after morning Mass.

She always enjoyed the company of people. She was an elegant and gracious lady, a great conversationalist and the most dependable of people.

Eileen was always there when anyone needed assistance, comfort, or advice.

Behind her veil of sincerity was a mischievous lady who loved nothing more than to have a little joke at her or some of her friend’s expense.

She always loved trends and fashion which was clear to be seen as was her love of gardening creating and maintaining an immaculate garden.

An avid walker most times walking twice a day mostly with one of her many walking friends.

Her passing has brought a great sadness to our community and to everyone that knew her.

Eileen’s remains reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, December 4 before she was removed from her residence in Tullyvrane to St Mary’s Church Lanesboro for her Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 5. Following Mass, she was laid to rest alongside her husband Luke in Rathcline Cemetery.

To her daughter Deirdre McLoughlin (Dublin), sons Paraig (USA) and Colm (Lanesboro), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Monica, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Luke, Aidan, Margot, Rory and Tom , sisters Christina Kennelly (Rathcline Road) and Noreen McCormack, brother Michael, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends we extend our deepest sympathy.