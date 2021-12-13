GALLERY | Residents of Park Villas, Longford delighted to meet and greet Santa Claus

The residents of Park Villas, Longford rolled out the red carpet on Friday, November 26 as they welcomed a very special visitor to the estate as part of the Longford Live & Local Winter programme. Shelley Corcoran was on hand to capture some lovely photos on a chilly but enjoyable evening.
Alicja, Krzysztof, Anna, Piotr and Zuzanna Pawelec with Maui the dog, and Longford GOAL Mile organiser Tiernan Dolan at the gates of Connolly Barracks on Christmas morning 2020
The Wolfshead Company of Archers based at Knights and Conquests in Granard held their first AGM on Sunday, December 12
Local artist Ciara Tuite is the first to exhibit in the brand-new community Library in her hometown of Edgeworthstown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.