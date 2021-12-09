Search

09 Dec 2021

Time Longford's regeneration drive sees 'bricks and mortar' sooner rather than later, insists Flaherty

Regeneration

The Longford public need to start seeing the fruits of the county town's long heralded regeneration drive, Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford's well documented regeneration impetus needs to start seeing "bricks and mortar" sooner rather than later, it has been claimed.

That's the view put forward by Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty this afternoon after council bosses yesterday revealed its chosen location for a new, state of the art civic headquarters.

Mr Flaherty said while it was his own "personal view" the new offices would have been better served in a repurposed Connolly Barracks as opposed to the Council's choice of Great Water Street, it was imperative the focus on kickstarting a wider regeneration drive was not lost.

"The new civic headquarters is central to the Camlin Quarter plan and it's vital that feeds into it (regeneration)," he said.

No specific location for the new offices have been revealed, but Mr Flaherty said there was a pressing need for progress to be made in kickstarting the county town's regeneration blueprint.

"As soon as possible," he said, in response to when work might commence on a project that is expected to run into tens of millions of euros.

"There has been over €10m allocated for the Camlin Quarter and it's vital people stay engaged with it. In order to do that, we need to see bricks and mortar soon." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media