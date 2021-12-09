Time Longford's regeneration drive sees 'bricks and mortar' sooner rather than later, insists Flaherty

The Longford public need to start seeing the fruits of the county town's long heralded regeneration drive, Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said
Longford's well documented regeneration impetus needs to start seeing "bricks and mortar" sooner rather than later, it has been claimed.
That's the view put forward by Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty this afternoon after council bosses yesterday revealed its chosen location for a new, state of the art civic headquarters.
Mr Flaherty said while it was his own "personal view" the new offices would have been better served in a repurposed Connolly Barracks as opposed to the Council's choice of Great Water Street, it was imperative the focus on kickstarting a wider regeneration drive was not lost.
"The new civic headquarters is central to the Camlin Quarter plan and it's vital that feeds into it (regeneration)," he said.
No specific location for the new offices have been revealed, but Mr Flaherty said there was a pressing need for progress to be made in kickstarting the county town's regeneration blueprint.
"As soon as possible," he said, in response to when work might commence on a project that is expected to run into tens of millions of euros.
"There has been over €10m allocated for the Camlin Quarter and it's vital people stay engaged with it. In order to do that, we need to see bricks and mortar soon."
The Longford public need to start seeing the fruits of the county town's long heralded regeneration drive, Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said
Midlands Simon Community Longford Sleep Out for Simon in 2019: Jimmy McGuinness, Des Rynn, Sean Logan, Noel Greene, Tony O'Riordan (Midlands Simon CEO) and Kay Greene in Connolly Barracks, Longford
A meeting has heard of fresh illegal dumping concerns outside an abandoned property in Ardnacassa Avenue
Longford town's long standing issues concerning high vacancy rates have been given a six figure shot in the arm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.