Council chiefs net €100k boost to tackle vacancy woes in Longford town

Local authority officials have been handed a €100,000 cash injection to breathe new life into Longford town by tackling vacancy and dereliction rates.

The funding has been allocated through the State's Town Centre First policy, an initiative first set up by former Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring in October 2018.

The aim of the drive was to explore how to encourage increased residential occupancy in rural towns and villages and, at the same time, address the issue of vacant properties.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy, who announced the funding this morning, said the six figure allocation would go a long way towards copper-fastening Longford's burgeoning potential as a key shopping and residential destination.

"The funding will be used to develop plans to address vacancy and dereliction in Longford town," he said.

"This initiative will also highlight the central role that Local Authorities play in town centre revival.

"More attractive urban spaces can revive our high streets through supporting increased footfall which leads to higher levels of local spending and also encourage property owners to bring vacant buildings back into use."

The announcement comes after Chambers Ireland, the body under which Longford Chamber of Commerce operates, called for a national urban strategy “to radically address” the issues of vacancy and dereliction in the State’s cities and towns.

It advocated a series measures around the reclaiming and refurbishment of vacant and derelict properties and the rezoning of brownfield sites.

It suggested the Government should set vacancy reduction targets for local authorities; introduce legislation to strengthen the powers of local authorities to compulsory purchase vacant sites; and increase and expand the existing vacant site levy.