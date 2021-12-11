Search

11 Dec 2021

Banned Edgeworthstown motorist avoids disqualification despite being caught driving without insurance

Longford Courthouse.

An Edgeworthstown man has narrowly avoided disqualification after driving without insurance and while disqualified

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Padraig Finn, 25 Pairc Na Habhainn, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was stopped by gardaí on February 8, 2021, at 11.45am and failed to produce insurance.

On further investigation, gardaí discovered he was already disqualified and that the disqualification was due to expire the following day.

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client thought his disqualification had expired on February 4, and was not aware he was still disqualified.

“On the occasion, he genuinely believed the disqualification as a result of penalty points had expired,” she said.

“There was only a day in the difference. He was due back on the 9th of February and he was stopped on the 8th. Despite that oversight, he didn’t have insurance.”

The court heard that Mr Finn had two previous convictions for no insurance but had not been disqualified for it.

“Surely he’d have had that letter (of disqualification due to penalty points) pinned on the fridge to remind him to go by the book,” said Judge Bernadette Owens.

Ms Mimnagh suggested that there were “extenuating circumstances” to the previous convictions.

“Convict and fine €500,” said Judge Owens, concluding the matter.

“I’m applying my discretion in the circumstances where the last no insurance incident goes back to 2018.”

