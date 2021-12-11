Cahill seeks upgrade works on causeway to south Longford's Saints Island

Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Mick Cahill has called on Longford County Council to carry out improvement works on the causeway to Saints Island.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Ballymahon MD, Cllr Cahill noted the “substantial amount of work” done on the causeway over the last number of years.

“I think it’s important that we support it again and that we carry out works,” he said.

“Sometimes when the water is high, it’s difficult to see the road and we need indications on both sides of the road.

“I’m hoping we can have that considered this year under some sort of scheme to allow monies to be looked for to continue supporting it and not wait until it gets to a stage where it causes a major headache as it has before.”

Cllr Gerard Farrell promptly seconded the motion stating that “it’s a causeway at the end of the day” and it will “always need upkeep”.

“To keep it on the agenda for a few pound is important,” he said.

Area Engineer Paul Newell, when asked by Cllr Cahill if he could “open the purse”, said that the issue was brought to his attention last year.

“I applied for funding under the new climate action funding 2021 but unfortunately we were unsuccessful last year,” he said.

“I’ll put the application back in this year and we should know by February if we’re successful with that application.

“It does need substantial money, especially on the Lough Ree side of the causeway, which is getting a lot of erosion from the choppy waters. And it needs additional markers to show where the road is when it does flood.

“Hopefully in February 2022, we can get some funding for that.”