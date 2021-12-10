Speeding concerns spark calls for flashing lights at Legan housing estate

The issue of speeding outside a Legan housing estate needs to be addressed, according to Cllr Paul Ross, who called for flashing lights to be installed at Smithfield to slow down traffic entering the village.

“There are seven families in the front row of houses, which are just five metres off the road and they all have young kids,” Cllr Ross told a recent meeting of Ballymahon MD.

“All of them have come to me, quite concerned, in relation to the speed of traffic entering the village.”

Cllr Ross noted the effectiveness of the flashing lights that have been installed in Kenagh that encourage motorists to slow down.

The motion was fully supported by all Ballymahon MD councillors with Cllr Colm Murray stating that the lights have been extremely successful in Kenagh.

Area Engineer Paul Newell explained that it has been “a very busy year” with Covid but “we’ve managed to successfully spend all our budget”.

“So it’s a bad time of the year to come looking for anything but 2022 might bring an extra few euro,” he said.

“Maybe we could apply for a CLÁR scheme or we’ll put it on the low cost scheme list. But if you’re looking for something immediately, I don’t have the budget at the moment. The CLÁR applications will open early next year.”