Search

10 Dec 2021

Speeding concerns spark calls for flashing lights at Legan housing estate

Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

The issue of speeding outside a Legan housing estate needs to be addressed, according to Cllr Paul Ross, who called for flashing lights to be installed at Smithfield to slow down traffic entering the village.

“There are seven families in the front row of houses, which are just five metres off the road and they all have young kids,” Cllr Ross told a recent meeting of Ballymahon MD.

“All of them have come to me, quite concerned, in relation to the speed of traffic entering the village.”

Cllr Ross noted the effectiveness of the flashing lights that have been installed in Kenagh that encourage motorists to slow down.

The motion was fully supported by all Ballymahon MD councillors with Cllr Colm Murray stating that the lights have been extremely successful in Kenagh.

Area Engineer Paul Newell explained that it has been “a very busy year” with Covid but “we’ve managed to successfully spend all our budget”.

“So it’s a bad time of the year to come looking for anything but 2022 might bring an extra few euro,” he said.

“Maybe we could apply for a CLÁR scheme or we’ll put it on the low cost scheme list. But if you’re looking for something immediately, I don’t have the budget at the moment. The CLÁR applications will open early next year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media