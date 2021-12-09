Community spirit alive and well as Longford town estate celebrates 70th anniversary

Community spirit took centre stage at the weekend as one of Longford town's oldest estates marked its 70th anniversary.

In the region of 40 residents from Teffia Park braved the chilly weather last Saturday to witness a special tree planting ceremony to mark its seven decade long association with the county town.

Local Councillor Gerry Warnock who was among the attendees, heaped praise on the work of the estate's tireless residents committee in upholding its status as one of the most idyllic residential demesne's in the county.

Patricia Hughes, alongside fellow Joint Treasurer and secretary Kathleen Adams, have been the chief mainstays behind that drive for the best part of a decade.

"We plant flowers every year and we also recently got gates installed at the back of the estate to stop anti-social behaviour which has been a positive step forward," she said, while reinforcing her belief the area remains "one of the best maintained estates in Longford".

Part of that confidence is rooted in the committee's unerring attention to detail, which has seen the estate's social media presence attract ever growing audiences both at home and overseas.

Both Patricia and Kathleen's husbands, Denis Hughes and David Adams have been central in showcasing the estate's appeal by undertaking almost weekly strimming and landscaping duties.

Other residents, typified by locals such as Joe Farrell, Tony Devlin and Jimmy Shields, have been to the fore in painting the estate's various array of park benches.

A birch tree, kindly donated by Longford Tidy Towns and a marble plaque offered up by Martin Glennon of local firm Glennon Memorials, were the two main focal points behind last weekend's ceremony.

"It was a lovely morning and it showed the great little community spirit that there is here," confided Patricia

“A lovely morning was had by neighbours and friends, from the youngest to the oldest.

"Everybody knows everybody and it's always been that way.

“There are very few rental (properties) in the estate and most of the residents own or bought out there homes.

“My husband was born and reared in Teffia and now he is living in Teffia and his brothers and sisters live here too.

"It's just a very tight knit community and we are very proud of it and all it offers."

Given the strong attendance at last Saturday's tree planting ceremony, it's a feeling you get the impression is more than shared by the estate's 100 plus residents.