'Significant number of fallen trees throughout county', confirm Longford council bosses as Storm Barra wreaks havoc

Storm Barra has wreaked havoc across the county with a number of fallen trees blocking roads
Longford County Council are appealing to members of the public to remain vigilant after high winds and driving rain led to a 'significant number of fallen trees throughout the county'.
The Leader reported earlier today of how two trees had been brought down in Killoe and Bornacoola as a result of Storm Barra.
Council senior officials have indicated that number was expected to rise over the coming hours.
"Longford County Council can confirm that there are a significant number of fallen trees throughout the county of Longford and some causing obstruction to roads," read a statement.
"Crews are clearing them as quickly as they can.
"There is one report of a fallen tree with ESB Lines entangled in the Bornacoola area, which has been referred to ESB to deal with."
