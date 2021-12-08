Search

08 Dec 2021

'Significant number of fallen trees throughout county', confirm Longford council bosses as Storm Barra wreaks havoc

STORM BARRA declared - Met Éireann expects Orange level weather

Storm Barra has wreaked havoc across the county with a number of fallen trees blocking roads

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council are appealing to members of the public to remain vigilant after high winds and driving rain led to a 'significant number of fallen trees throughout the county'.

The Leader reported earlier today of how two trees had been brought down in Killoe and Bornacoola as a result of Storm Barra.

ALSO READ: Trees down in Longford as Storm Barra hits county

Council senior officials have indicated that number was expected to rise over the coming hours.

"Longford County Council can confirm that there are a significant number of fallen trees throughout the county of Longford and some causing obstruction to roads," read a statement.

"Crews are clearing them as quickly as they can. 

"There is one report of a fallen tree with ESB Lines entangled in the Bornacoola area, which has been referred to ESB to deal with."

