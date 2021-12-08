Trees down in Longford as Storm Barra hits county

Overnight high winds brought down trees in Longford as Storm Barra moved across the country
Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads this morning as overnight high winds brought down a number of trees across the county
Longford County Council confirmed this morning of a tree falling across the Glannagh-Newtownbond road Killoe on the L-5131-0 following high gusts of wind and rain overnight.
Another tree, on the L-5013-0 at Clonart North, Bornacoola was also brought down. Council officials are advising motorists to take extreme care as its believed ESB cables are entangled in the fallen debris.
Forecasters warn that, although the worst of the storm has passed, people should continue to take care as high winds persist and debris and fallen trees still pose a risk.
