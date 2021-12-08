Search

08 Dec 2021

Damaged culvert prompts temporary Killoe road closure

Road closure in Killoe

A damaged culvert has led to the temporary closure of a road in Killoe

Motorists are being advised to avoid a local road in Killoe after damage was caused to a culvert.

Outdoor local authority staff are this morning continuing to rectify the issue which has led to the  L 50590  between its junction with the L10400 at Ennybegs and the L50440 at Oghill, Killoe, Co Longford being temporarily closed.

Council officials say the road will remain out of bounds to traffic between 8am and 6pm until Friday (December 10).

In order to facilitate the works, a detour via Esker Cross and Oghill Cross, involving local roads L-1040-0/L-1041-0/L-5044-0,has been set up in the interim.

