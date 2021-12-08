Search

08 Dec 2021

Unannounced inspection brings positive report for county Longford St Christopher's facility

Unannounced inspection brings positive report for county Longford St Christopher's facility

A HIQA inspection carried out on St Christophers' Marian Avenue facility has found facility to be compliant with all regulations

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

New results from an unannounced inspection carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) at Marian Avenue in Ballymahon revealed the St Christopher's Services run facility to be compliant with all regulations, with improvements needed in just two areas.

A positive report on the facility revealed that the residents are treated well and feel happy and supported by staff within Marian Avenue.

The facility was also found to be fully compliant with regulations pertaining to persons in charge, governance and management, statement of purpose, notification of incidents, communication, premises, risk management procedures, protection against infection, medicines and pharmaceutical services, individual assessment and personal plan, healthcare, positive behavioural support, protection and residents' rights.

Gardai issue reminder to secure trampolines to avoid 'serious risk' to public

'It does work' - Taoiseach urges people to get boosters after over 200,000 no-shows

There were two areas in the report that were "substantially compliant" and in need of small improvements to ensure full compliance.

On review of the roster, the inspector found that staffing levels were reliant on relief staff due to ongoing vacant positions. In addition, the skill-mix were not in-line with the statement of purpose, for example, nursing staff were replaced with social care staff.

Furthermore, the provider had safety precautions in place, including, fire detection and containment arrangements, emergency lighting and regular fire safety checks.

Fire drills were regularly occurring with all staff and residents and records demonstrated that staff could effectively support residents to evacuate the centre in a timely manner.

A personal evacuation plan was in place for each resident; however, these required further review to ensure they gave clarity on the specific support each resident required to evacuate.

“From observations within the centre, conversations with staff, and information viewed during the inspection, it was evident that residents had a good quality of life, had choices in their daily lives, and were supported by staff to be involved in activities that they enjoyed both in the centre and in the local community,” the full report read.

“Throughout the inspection, it was very clear that the person in charge and staff prioritised the wellbeing and quality of life of residents.

“During the inspection, it was clear that staff communicated calmly and kindly with residents. Communication plans had been prepared for residents to help them to communicate their needs. Some of the communication techniques used included photographs to identify staff on duty and clear pictorial information.

“At a staff meeting staff had discussed dining experience for residents. The preparation of meals for residents included individual meal preparation based on their food preferences. This was to ensure that each resident had food that they really enjoyed at each meal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media