ALERT | Longford motorists advised of temporary road closure
Longford motorists are advised that the Ennybegs to Ohill Road in Killoe will be closed today, Tuesday, December 7 and tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8 from 8am until 6pm daily to facilitate the replacement of a damaged culvert.
The road alert has been issued by Longford County Council.
Details of closure
Road: L-5059-0 (also known as “Ennybegs to Oghill Road”) between its junction with L-1040-0 at Ennybegs and L-5044-0 at Oghill.
Dates: Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th December 2021 from 8am until 6pm daily
Detour details: via L-1040-0/L-1041-0/L-5044-0 (via Esker Cross and Oghill Cross)
The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate the replacement of a damaged culvert on the L-5059.
