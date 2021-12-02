Planned power outage may disrupt water supply in Edgeworthstown area tomorrow

Electricity and water customers in the Ardagh and Edgeworthstown areas will be without power and water tomorrow due to planned outages.
A planned power outage may cause supply disruptions to Barneygole, Ardboghil, Keeloges, Rathvaldron, Lissanisky, Drumroe, Ballinree, Shantum, Liscahill, Ballindagny, Abbeyland, Edgeworthstown and surrounding areas in Co Longford.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9am to 5pm tomorrow, December 3. It is recommended that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return to water.ie for an update: LON00041286.
Presentation of Jubilee Cup and High Achiever Leaving Cert awards at Cnoc Mhuire Granard: Pauline McBrien (Principal), joint winners Ellen Deneher and Ciaran Scanlon and Ryan Plunkett (Teacher)
Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire who is to receive the Freedom of County Longford on Friday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.