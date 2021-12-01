Search

01 Dec 2021

Teens charged with assault causing harm to go forward to Longford Circuit Court

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Four teenagers charged with trespassing, assault and stealing property are to reappear before Longford District Court in February where they will receive a book of evidence and go forward to the Circuit Court.

Jennifer Patrick (18) of 6 Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford, Tyler McKevitt (19) of 1 The Court, Handfield Wood, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, Kelvin Adeyemi (19) of Apartment 4 Block 7A, Annaly Close, Ongar, Dublin 15, and Ayokunle Adeosun (18) of 7 The Meadow, Hansfield Wood, Dublin 15, were all charged by Detective Garda Orla Geraghty on Tuesday morning, November 23, and brought before Judge Bernadette Owens.

In August 2020, it is alleged the four teenagers trespassed and entered a bedroom and committed a section 3 assault causing harm to the occupant.

It is then alleged that the four youths proceeded to steal property to wit a mobile phone valued at €900, an Xbox One valued at €300, €40 in cash as well as various items of clothing valued at approximately €200.

Jennifer Patrick was further charged with burglary at the property and having a knife with her.

Mr McKevitt, Mr Adeyemi and Mr Adeosun were granted bail on the condition that they stay out of Longford, save for court appearances, and that they have no contact, direct or indirect with the injured party.

Ms Patrick was granted bail at a previous sitting under the conditions that she only use social media for education purposes, that she produce a mobile phone number and remain contactable to Gardaí and that she engage in wellbeing services at college.

DPP directions for all four are trial on indictment and they will reappear before Longford District Court on February 8, 2022, for a book of evidence.

Local News

