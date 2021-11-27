Longford Senator highlights need for transport industry support measures as fuel bills rise

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy has highlighted the need for support measures to be introduced for the transport industry as fuel bills rise.

Senator Carrigy said the sector was on its knees owing to rising fuel costs, with petrol and diesel at the pumps, being at their highest price since 1991.

Senator Carrigy told the Seanad, "I left home slightly later this morning to avoid getting caught up in a traffic jam. Senators coming into the city will have seen the disruption that was caused, understandably so, because the transport sector is on its knees.

"My family is involved in a bus company. I know the significant extra cost they have with petrol and diesel. They cannot claim back the VAT which Northern Ireland-registered bus companies can. They are in a difficult situation even competing for work.

"While there is a rebate scheme, it only applies up to a maximum point. That needs to be extended because the price has gone way beyond what it was.

"I know the owner of a transport company whose fuel bill has increased by €20,000 a month. The industry is suffering.

"I have a small station at home and I see the prices first-hand. The average price is now €1.726 for petrol and €1.633 for diesel, which equates to a 27% increase in petrol and a 28% increase in diesel. Those are the highest prices since the AA start recording figures in 1991. We need to look at introducing some support measures."