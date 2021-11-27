Search

27 Nov 2021

Longford Senator highlights need for transport industry support measures as fuel bills rise

Longford Senator highlights need for transport industry support measures as fuel bills rise

Senator Micheál Carrigy says the transport sector is on its knees owing to rising fuel prices

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy has highlighted the need for support measures to be introduced for the transport industry as fuel bills rise.

Senator Carrigy said the sector was on its knees owing to rising fuel costs, with petrol and diesel at the pumps, being at their highest price since 1991. 

Hauliers planning another demonstration if fuel prices aren't reduced

Record high petrol and diesel prices 'worrying for everyone' - AA

Senator Carrigy told the Seanad, "I left home slightly later this morning to avoid getting caught up in a traffic jam. Senators coming into the city will have seen the disruption that was caused, understandably so, because the transport sector is on its knees.

"My family is involved in a bus company. I know the significant extra cost they have with petrol and diesel. They cannot claim back the VAT which Northern Ireland-registered bus companies can. They are in a difficult situation even competing for work.

"While there is a rebate scheme, it only applies up to a maximum point. That needs to be extended because the price has gone way beyond what it was.

"I know the owner of a transport company whose fuel bill has increased by €20,000 a month. The industry is suffering.

"I have a small station at home and I see the prices first-hand. The average price is now €1.726 for petrol and €1.633 for diesel, which equates to a 27% increase in petrol and a 28% increase in diesel. Those are the highest prices since the AA start recording figures in 1991. We need to look at introducing some support measures."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media