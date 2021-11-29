Search

29 Nov 2021

Two new books for Carrigallen author

Kevin McManus from Carrigallen has published six novels since he began writing back in 2016. This month he has released two new books, The Stillness of Lakes, which is an anthology of short stories and The Hawthorn Tree, which is his second poetry collection.

The Hawthorn Tree is published by Lapwing Press. The Belfast based publishing house which was founded by Dennis and Rene Grieg have been publishing poetry collections for almost forty years and specialise in innovative poetry.

Amongst the well know poets they have published through the years are Tony Baile, Jean O’Brien and Hugh McFadden. Kevin McManus was delighted to be selected to be published by Lapwing.

The short story collection, The Stillness of Lakes is a compilation of writings that Kevin has been working on over the last six years. All of his stories are rooted in the rural landscapes of Westen Ireland.

The author is probably best known for his crime fiction novels which include the Ray Logue and John Morrigan series of novels which are very popular, however he enjoyed the diversion away to more literary fiction in his current short story collection.

The Stillness of Lakes and The Hawthorn Tree is available in paperback and eBook formats from Amazon.

