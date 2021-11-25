Contracts signed for next stage of Longford Connected project

Contracts have been signed with P&D Lydon Ltd for the completion of enhancement works at Market Square and Grafton Court in the new year.

The Mayo based construction firm is well-experienced in the delivery of public realm projects and ideally placed to take on the next phase of the Longford Connected project.

The Longford Connected project is funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under Project Ireland 2040.

Longford Connected is a placemaking initiative, with the aim of enhancing the connectivity within the town centre. It will involve the installation of new and improved footpaths, more efficient lighting and signage, new street furniture and landscaping.

The first phase of this project was the enhancement of the Tesco car park area, which was carried out in 2019. This was followed by the upgrade of the wall along St Mel’s Road, which is nearing completion.

Longford Connected focuses on one major pedestrian route through the heart of the town linking Longford Shopping Centre with the Market Square – it’s all about rebuilding footfall, enhancing safety and improving accessibility. The works due to start in 2022 will focus on Grafton Court and Market Square to better connect these key public spaces.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan welcomed the appointment of contractors and paid tribute to the work that has been done on Longford Connected to date.

“This type of project doesn’t happen without hard work and dedication – it’s the culmination of many years of hard work from our Regeneration Team combined with the support of all of my fellow elected members.

I am so excited to see the improvements that it will bring to our beautiful Longford Town and look forward to seeing more boots on the ground in the new year.”

Specific improvements include the upgrade and alteration of existing footpaths, parking and roads, landscaping, and planting.

Engineering consultants RPS and Longford County Council undertook public consultation with the local community in 2020, to raise awareness of the project and seek feedback. The result of this has shaped the final design.

Chief Executive, Longford County Council Paddy Mahon also welcomed the progress adding, “Longford Connected is one element of the wider regeneration proposals for Longford Town.

Longford County Council is currently working on the appointment of contractors to redevelop the site of the original Royal Canal Harbour, linking the Royal Canal Greenway right back into the heart of Longford Town and driving Longford forward as a tourism destination.”

Pictured: At the signing of contracts with P&D Lydon Ltd for works on Market Square and Grafton Court as part of the Longford Connected project were; Michael Shedwell, RPS Consulting Engineers; Attracta Lydon, P&D Lydon; Cllr John Browne; Martin Joyce, P&D Lydon; Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Director of Services John Brannigan, Cllr Gerry Warnock, and Lorraine O'Connor, Seamus Lough and Terrie Hasler Longford County Council Regeneration Department