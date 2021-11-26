Longford man on Covid breach charge tells solicitor: ‘God bless you’

A Longford man charged with organising a house party in the middle of Level 5 lockdown shouted to his solicitor: “God bless you Bríd”, after escaping conviction at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Davey Joyce, 5 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford had his case struck out when it emerged the alleged gathering took place at his father-in-law's house, where the accused resides.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh asked prosecuting Garda Peter Doherty is he was aware of Mr Joyce's personal circumstances.

“Are you aware that address is of his father-in-law's and is his (Mr Joyce's) place of residence?” Ms Mimnagh asked.

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens said there was also no evidence offered up by the State which suggested Mr Joyce was the organiser or had participated in the staging of a social gathering during Level 5 health restrictions.

Mr Joyce, who was wearing blue shorts and a green jacket extended his appreciation to Judge Owens for striking out the summons before turning his attention to Ms Mimnagh.

“God bless you, Bríd,” he told Ms Mimnagh as he made his way towards the exit door.