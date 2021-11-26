Search

26 Nov 2021

Longford man on Covid breach charge tells solicitor: ‘God bless you’

Longford man on Covid breach charge tells solicitor: ‘God bless you’

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man charged with organising a house party in the middle of Level 5 lockdown shouted to his solicitor: “God bless you Bríd”, after escaping conviction at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Davey Joyce, 5 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford had his case struck out when it emerged the alleged gathering took place at his father-in-law's house, where the accused resides.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh asked prosecuting Garda Peter Doherty is he was aware of Mr Joyce's personal circumstances.

“Are you aware that address is of his father-in-law's and is his (Mr Joyce's) place of residence?” Ms Mimnagh asked.

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens said there was also no evidence offered up by the State which suggested Mr Joyce was the organiser or had participated in the staging of a social gathering during Level 5 health restrictions.

Mr Joyce, who was wearing blue shorts and a green jacket extended his appreciation to Judge Owens for striking out the summons before turning his attention to Ms Mimnagh.

“God bless you, Bríd,” he told Ms Mimnagh as he made his way towards the exit door.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media