Visit the Holly King and Winter Queen in Granard this weekend

This Christmas, do something a little bit different, and get a gift that lasts 200 years, an Oak sapling. Come and visit the Holly King (Bartle D'Arcy, General Manager of Knights and Conquests) and Winter Queen (Déirdre Orme, Education and Tours Officer) at Knights and Conquests in Granard on November 27 and 28 starting from 11:30am until 5pm and visit the Winter Fair too.
Over 35 stalls, all indoors. Enjoy the turning on of the Granard Christmas lights, from 4pm with lots of surprises in store.
Congratulations and best wishes to Mrs Bridie Brady of Dring who celebrates her 100th birthday this Thursday, November 25
