Carrigallen Christmas Market takes place this weekend

The Carrigallen Christmas Market will take place in the Carrigallen GAA car park on this Sunday, November 28 from 12 midday to 5pm.
Event grand opening with Seamus O'Rourke. List of events include - Car boot sale, Stalls from local Businesses, Transition year students, Foroige, Marquee for children games and activities, Home baked treats, Mulled wine and Mince pies, Carol singing, Visit from Santa, local musicians, special guests and much more.
It will be a full day out for our community at large also a great time to buy your festive treats and support local businesses.
All funds raised on the day in aid of St Vincent de Paul.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.