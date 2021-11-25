Green Flag award for Longford's Mall Complex

The 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced last Wednesday by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens.
Longford County Council was recognised with a Green Glag Award for The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park).
The Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.
International accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland has increased again this year, to reach over 100 accredited public green spaces.
Minister of State for Community Development and Charities; Joe O’Brien stated, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by park staff, and community volunteers, across the country. Not only in achieving this Green Flag Success, but in maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.