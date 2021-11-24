Search

24 Nov 2021

A great day as new library opens in Edgeworthstown

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan officially cutting the ribbon on the brand new Library building in Edgeworthstown PICTURE: SHANE CROSSAN

State-of-the-art: Brand new library officially opens to public

Edgeworthstown’s magnificent €4.3 million new community library officially opened its doors to the public on Monday, November 22 amid much anticipation.

The much heralded project, which is jointly funded by Department of Rural Community Development and Longford County Council in partnership with the community in Edgeworthstown, is the culmination of many years of planning, design and construction.

This new state of the art library is located prominently on the Main Street where it is easily accessible to all.

A carpark to the rear provides much needed parking for the library and the town.

The contemporary facility is filled with light and space, with every detail carefully planned from the use of the latest technology to the colourful comfortable seating – not to mention the shelves and shelves of wonderful new books.

The children’s library on the ground floor includes a sensory wall, a tiny tot’s corner with a reading tree and an older children’s space for study or computer use. The ground floor also hosts a relaxing corner for adults to sit and read the newspaper or choose from a quick pick selection of popular reads, suiting every taste.

The first floor houses the main adult section which is punctuated with spacious desks overlooking the plaza and the busy main street below. All the usual genres are there to browse through and select, from classics to thrillers, romance to cookery, and from gardening and DIY to history books.

A magnificent tree of knowledge sculpture created by Longford artist Kevin Flood offers viewers many hours of pleasure. The piece was created from dead wood found around his family home at Agharra.

The valuable Edgeworth reference collection is also present, where scholars will come to research Maria Edgeworth and all the members of this extraordinary family that have given the town its name.

On the lower ground floor there is an exhibition space/meeting room available for use as well as the offices of Edgeworthstown District Development Association and Manager Carmel Noone.

Speaking to the Leader the Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said “we are grateful to the community in Edgeworthstown and especially Edgeworthstown Development Association who acquired this site and handed it over to the Council for a library.

“We hope that this major project will be the catalyst for the regeneration of the whole town and will have a transformative effect on the lives of this community into the future.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said “I am very happy for the people of Edgeworthstown who through their own efforts and working in close collaboration with the members and staff of Longford County Council and especially my fellow elected members in Ballymahon Municipal District, have delivered this magnificent library for their town”.

County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds said “all of our libraries are welcoming inclusive spaces and our vision for this library is ‘a community living room’ for the town and for the whole area with no barriers to access. The Edgeworthstown library staff look forward to welcoming everyone to this new library”.

