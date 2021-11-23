Family focus on save Irish farming rally

There was a strong family focus to the Save Irish Farming Rally in Dublin on Sunday, November 21.

“The farm family is the cornerstone on which the wider agri-food sector is built. Our event in Merrion Square will see different generations come to Dublin to interact with families outside the farming community,” Longford IFA Co. Chairman, Mr Gavin White ahead of the event.

“We want to send a positive message about what we do and how important that is in terms of producing high-quality food; supporting rural Ireland, and contributing to the Irish economy as a whole,” he said. “Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds. We hear all of these high-level targets being announced, but we have no clarity about what this will mean at the farm level."

“Farmers have families too. They are very conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part. But it can’t decimate our incomes. It must provide a future that is economically and socially sustainable, as well as being environmentally sustainable.

“Recent Government policy proposals, including those on the CAP, are all about reducing production and adding cost. The CAP is there to support farmers to produce food. It cannot be expected to fund climate action as well. The Government needs to come forward with a proper plan, with proper funding behind it,” he said.