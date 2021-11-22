‘How dare you’: Longford man who asked female garda to perform sex act gets suspended prison sentence

A man who asked a female garda to perform a sex act on him has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Shane Nevin of 67 Farnagh, Longford, pleaded guilty to section 6 and section 4 public order charges.

Sgt Mark Mahon, prosecuting, told the court that, on November 9, 2021, at 11pm on Dublin Street, gardaí on patrol observed Mr Nevin staggering on the street and noted that he was intoxicated.

“He shouted at the patrol van in a very derogatory manner and asked the female guard to perfom a sex act,” said Sgt Mahon.

“He then grabbed his genitalia and made gestures towards her.”

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, told the court that his client “shouldn’t take alcohol” as it has “quite an adverse effect”, before telling the court that Mr Nevin would like to apologise.

“I’m sorry about that,” said Mr Nevin.

“Did he apologise before today?” asked Judge Marie Keane.

“He didn’t see that guard since,” Mr Quinn replied.

“He could have found his way to the garda station,” said an unconvinced Judge Keane.

She then convicted Mr Nevin on the section 6 public order charge and sentenced him to two months in prison, suspending that sentence for 12 months.

“If you so much as look crooked at a guard, you’ll serve that sentence,” she said.

“How dare you? And you didn’t even have the good conduct or manners to go up and apologise.”