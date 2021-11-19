Search

19/11/2021

Two Longford roads to be closed next week to facilitate works

Two Longford roads to be closed next week to facilitate works

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council will be temporarily closing the L-1058-0, also known as Purth Cross to Dring Road, between its junction with L-1059 at Purth Cross and :-1066 at Dring on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, from 8am until 6pm.

A detour will be in place via L-1059-0, L-1067-0 and L-1066-0

The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate installation of a road crossing at Purth Cross.

Also set to be closed next week is the L-1022-0, also known as Derawley Road, Drumlish. The road will be closed from Monday, November 22, to Friday, November 26, from 8am to 6pm daily between its junction with R-198 at Derawley and L-5044 at Brocklagh.

Detours will be in place via the R-198 and L-5051 (Bandra and Lettergullion) or via L-5038-0 and L5054 (Cartrongolan and Derryheelan).

The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate the felling of dangerous trees at the junction of the L-1022 and R-198 at Derawley.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media