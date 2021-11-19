Two Longford roads to be closed next week to facilitate works

Longford County Council will be temporarily closing the L-1058-0, also known as Purth Cross to Dring Road, between its junction with L-1059 at Purth Cross and :-1066 at Dring on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, from 8am until 6pm.
A detour will be in place via L-1059-0, L-1067-0 and L-1066-0
The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate installation of a road crossing at Purth Cross.
Also set to be closed next week is the L-1022-0, also known as Derawley Road, Drumlish. The road will be closed from Monday, November 22, to Friday, November 26, from 8am to 6pm daily between its junction with R-198 at Derawley and L-5044 at Brocklagh.
Detours will be in place via the R-198 and L-5051 (Bandra and Lettergullion) or via L-5038-0 and L5054 (Cartrongolan and Derryheelan).
The purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate the felling of dangerous trees at the junction of the L-1022 and R-198 at Derawley.
