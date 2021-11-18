Search

18/11/2021

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy slams HSE over St Joseph's palliative care impasse

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy slams HSE over St Joseph's palliative care impasse

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

HSE senior management have been accused of trying to renege on a government agreement to provide a second palliative care bed in St Joseph's Care Centre.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said the commitment to allocate an additional hospice bed to the Dublin Road facility had been given the green light by former Health Minister Simon Harris in 2019.

Mr Carrigy described a recent response given by HSE bosses as “outrageous” in which it was revealed any move to add a second bed would result invariably impact the level of service provided in St Joseph's long stay units.

HSE officals also warned the decision would require a further budgetary allocation to offset expected income reduction under the Fair Deal Scheme.

“That is a ridiculous reply, to be honest,” said Senator Carrigy, who claimed hospital palliative care home visits in Longford were much higher than other counties.

“The availability of a second bed in Longford would allow hospital discharges for people who do not wish to die in the Midland Regional Hospital and who want to be closer to home.

“It (second palliative care bed) would also allow for respite for the families who need that extra support and the opportunity of having a break while looking after a loved one.”

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler argued however that occupancy rates for the palliative care bed already in place in St Joseph's stood at 54 per cent in 2020 and 64 per cent to date this year.

“Current plans do not include an increase in the number of beds available for palliative services (in St Joseph's),” she said.
“Those figures would determine that one bed seems to be sufficient.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media