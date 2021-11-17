BREAKING: Gardaí seize over €35k in drugs in major Longford search operation

Gardaí in Longford have seized over €35,00o worth of drugs in Longford town following a major search operation this morning
Over €35,000 in drugs has been seized by gardaí this morning following a raft of searches carried out in Longford town.
Controlled drugs including cannabis and cocaine to the value of around €36,000 were retrieved from a major operation led by Divisional Drugs Unit officers.
It's understood a total of nine properties were searched. No arrests have been made as investigations into the find continue.
