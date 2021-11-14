UPDATE: Man to appear at special Longford court sitting in connection to alleged assault as victim remains in serious condition

A man is due to appear at a special court sitting in Longford this afternoon
A man is to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court this afternoon in connection to an alleged assault on a man in Ballymahon during the early hours of yesterday (Saturday) morning.
A teenager remains in a serious condition in hospital following the incident which took place on Main Street, Ballymahon, at approximately 3.20am.
He was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.
Gardaí arrested a 19-year-old man yesterday in connection to the alleged incident.
