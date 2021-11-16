Search

Court hears man attended Longford house party in lockdown as ‘it was Easter’

Longford Courthouse.

A man has told a court the reason he attended a house party in the middle of Level 5 lockdown last year was because 'it was Easter”.

Liam Cosgrove

Czech national Patrick Ferko, 13 Cubro House, Great Water Street, Longford, made the admission at last week's sitting of Longford District Court after being charged with a breach of public health regulations.

The court heard gardaí were alerted to an altercation in a car park in Longford town after an alleged house party had been held.

The incident, at No 1 Harbour Point, Longford took place on April 4 this year during which the country was still in the throes of Level 5 lockdown.

At the time of the incident, members of the public were told to stay at home and not travel beyond a five-kilometre limit.
Indoor and outdoor sports such as in gyms, as well as tennis and golf, were also not permitted.

When asked by Judge Marie Keane why Mr Ferko had chosen to disregard those measures by attending a house party, the accused replied: “It was Easter”.

The court was told the accused “didn't know” about the lockdown protocols which were in place.

Judge Keane fined Mr Ferko €200, telling the accused she simply did not believe his version of events.

“I don't accept for a minute you didn't know (about the restrictions),” she told him.

Mr Ferko was given four months to pay the €200 fine.

