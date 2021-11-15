Search

15/11/2021

Longford man fined after being arrested for own safety

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man with an addiction to alcohol has been fined after being arrested for his own safety following an incident in the county town last year

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man with a chronic alcohol addiction has been fined €250 after being found intoxicated in the middle of the county town by gardaí.

Hughie Nevin, 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford pleaded guilty to breaching the Public Order Act at last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Judge Marie Keane was told by Sgt Enda Daly of how Mr Nevin was found in a drunken state on Longford's Main Street shortly before 9pm on December 22, 2020.

Sgt Daly said Mr Nevin was arrested for his own safety and brought to Longford garda station where he was issued with a Fixed Charge Notice.

The court was told Mr Nevin had not paid the notice, resulting in a summons being issued.
John Quinn, defending, said his client was a man who had incurred a troubled past in trying to battle addiction issues.

“He has an underlying addiction problem which, I understand from last time (court appearance) he was trying to get treatment in Cuan Mhuire (a charitable drug, alcohol and gambling rehabilitation organisation),” he said.

“He does need treatment and has serious addiction difficulties.”

The court also heard details of Mr Nevin's criminal past which included theft and a further public order offence dating back to May this year and March 2020 respectively.

Judge Marie Keane consequently convicted Mr Nevin of the said public order offence, fining him €250 in the process.

Mr Nevin was given four months to pay.

