Judge questions man's ‘poor English’ claims after he alleges to being 'badly treated' by Longford shop staff

A judge called into question a man's alleged 'poor English' following a public order incident at a car park in Longford town
A judge queried last week how a man with “very poor English” and who claimed he had been “badly treated” by staff from a Longford grocery store was still able to communicate those concerns to his solicitor.
Czech national Cureja Zdenek (55), 12 Dun Darrach, Longford, came before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at Tesco car park, Longford on October 26, 2021.
Defending solicitor Frank Gearty said he would be seeking a short adjournment into the case, citing his client's difficulty in being able to communicate effectively with him.
That said, Mr Gearty said his client had indicated he had been challenged by staff at the time.
“He says he was treated badly by personnel in Tesco,” he said, adding there had been some form of “misunderstanding” on the day of the alleged incident.
“He has very poor English,” Mr Gearty continued, a claim which Judge Mari e Keane was quick to call into question.
In responding to those allegations, Judge Keane told Mr Gearty: “He spoke well enough to tell you he was badly treated.”
Mr Zdenek was granted legal aid and remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on December 14, 2021.
