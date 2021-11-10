Search

10/11/2021

Eden to bring powerful drama to Longford

Eden to bring powerful drama to Longford

Eden comes to the Backstage Theatre on November 17

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Brought to you by Decadent Theatre Company, Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend.

Billy and Breda are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary. Breda is determined that this will be the weekend that saves their marriage but Billy is more concerned with Imelda, the beautiful young woman he has his eye on.

From the writer of the hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands.

The drama was winner of Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001.

The Galway International Arts Festival noted that “the ability of two actors to create such raw and vulnerable characters is unforgettable”.

Irish Theatre Magazine remarked, “Andrew Flynn’s absorbing production unflinchingly exposes the power of story to convince and corrupt, and the discrepancy between appearance and reality.

“Such is the intimacy/claustrophobia achieved by Decadent that you get the sense of being in the pub with Billy and Breda; when Breda, mid-way through a story, asks ‘do you see?' you almost feel like replying.”

Eden comes to the Backstage Theatre on Wednesday, November 17, at 8pm. Tickets, at €18/€16 can be purchased via backstage.ie or by calling 0433347888.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media