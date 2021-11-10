Eden to bring powerful drama to Longford

Brought to you by Decadent Theatre Company, Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend.

Billy and Breda are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary. Breda is determined that this will be the weekend that saves their marriage but Billy is more concerned with Imelda, the beautiful young woman he has his eye on.

From the writer of the hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands.

The drama was winner of Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001.

The Galway International Arts Festival noted that “the ability of two actors to create such raw and vulnerable characters is unforgettable”.

Irish Theatre Magazine remarked, “Andrew Flynn’s absorbing production unflinchingly exposes the power of story to convince and corrupt, and the discrepancy between appearance and reality.

“Such is the intimacy/claustrophobia achieved by Decadent that you get the sense of being in the pub with Billy and Breda; when Breda, mid-way through a story, asks ‘do you see?' you almost feel like replying.”

Eden comes to the Backstage Theatre on Wednesday, November 17, at 8pm. Tickets, at €18/€16 can be purchased via backstage.ie or by calling 0433347888.