Judge wouldn’t believe man ‘on a stack of bibles’, Longford court hears

A man who denied having a car, despite being in possession of a car key when arrested at 3 o’clock in the morning has been given a five month prison sentence, which has been suspended for two years on the condition that he not even be seen in the driver’s seat of a car for the next two years.

Aaron Briody of 11 Lana Aoibheann, Longford, appeared before Judge Kevin Kilraine charged with two counts of driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failure to produce a driver’s licence, failure to produce insurance, and failing to appear in court on two occasions.

Garda Rachel Duignan of Longford Garda Station told the court that, at 3.15am on October 26, she arrested Mr Briody on foot of a bench warrant. He was conveyed to Longford Garda Station where he was formally charged before being brought to court later that morning.

Solicitor for the defence, Mr John Quinn, requested that Judge Kilraine deal with the case by way of a section 99 bond, “to ensure that he doesn’t reoffend”.

“If the judge gives you a chance by suspending the sentence, will you stay away from driving for the duration of the disqualification?” Mr Quinn asked his client. Mr Briody agreed that he would.

However, Sergeant Mark Mahon, prosecuting, noted that Mr Briody is “known to the courts”.

Gda Aidan Lenehan explained to the court that when he previously observed Mr Briody in a vehicle “speeding by”, the window was smashed.

“He said his own car had been crashed by the man whose car he was driving,” he explained.

“Do you have a car now?” Judge Kilraine asked the accused.

Mr Biody replied that he did not.

“He said he had no access to a car,” said Sgt Mahon, before asking the accused, “but last night when you were arrested, did you have keys for a car?”

Mr Briody admitted that he had, but that “they weren’t mine”.

“You told gardaí that it was your car,” said Sgt Mahon.

“It’s my cousin’s car. The car doesn’t start,” said Mr Briody. “My cousin’s friend is a mechanic and he’s fixing the car. He’s picking it up from the house later on.”

When Judge Kilraine asked Mr Briody how he had come to have the key, the accused explained that the vehicle had broken down beside his ex-wife’s house in Glebe View, a short walk from his own home.

“So it’s just a coincidence that this person you don’t know broke down at the house you were staying in,” said a sceptical Judge Kilraine.

“The car broke down there. The owner left the keys in the car for my cousin to pick it up. He asked me to go over and lock the car and pick up the key,” said Mr Briody, before being asked by Judge Kilraine to “slow down” because he was “talking too fast”.

“I tried to lock it, but the battery is dead,” Mr Briody continued, “The car is still in the same place as far as I know.”

“When I asked you earlier if there was a car outside your house, you were a bit economic with the truth,” said Judge Kilraine.

“It’s not outside my house - it’s about 200 feet away,” the accused replied.

After some consideration, Judge Kilraine turned back to Mr Briody’s counsel.

“Mr Quinn, I wouldn’t believe this man on a stack of bibles,” he said.

“He’s twisting and stumbling and talking fast - a sure sign that he is a man who is in trouble and not telling the truth.

“I don’t accept your story of how the car is there - that this stranger, whom you don’t know, happened to break down near your house.”

Mr Quinn, in his client’s defence, pointed out that there was “nothing sinister” in Mr Briody’s previous convictions, which include two for no insurance.

“I understand that,” said Judge Kilraine, “he’s just that type of person. But I will go along with your request for a suspended sentence and a lengthy disqualification.”

With that, Judge Kilraine sentenced Mr Briody to five months in prison, suspending the entirety of the sentence for two years on the condition that he not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle for a period of two years in this state. He was also disqualified from driving for a period of four years.

“It’s not just a case of not driving,” Judge Kilraine pointed out, “you are not to be in the driver’s seat of a car - not even one that doesn’t start.”

Judge Kilraine then struck out the failure to produce a licence charge - “he had no licence, because it was taken by the court” - as well as the failure to produce insurance charge - “because he had no insurance to produce”.

He also fined Mr Briody €100 with three months to pay for not attending court on September 7. A second charge for no appearance, e on October 10, was also struck out.

Mr Briody also appeared later on the court list - again for driving without insurance. When this was pointed out by Sgt Mahon, Judge Kilraine gave a further sentence of five months in prison, suspending it for two years on the same condition.

“Under the circumstances, Mr Quinn, I’m going to make that a consecutive sentence,” said Judge Kilraine.

Mr Briody was also disqualified for four years and fined €100.

“You have almost run out of road. Do it again and it’s a ten month sentence,” he warned Mr Briody.