Search

09/11/2021

Lanesboro saddened by death of 'Pat the Hat' Higgins

Late Pat (Packie) Higgins, 58 Church View, Lanesboro, Longford

Lanesboro saddened by death of 'Pat the Hat' Higgins

The late Pat (Packie) Higgins, 58 Church View, Lanesboro, Longford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

There was much sadness when the news broke on Saturday, October 30 of the peaceful death of Pat Higgins, 58 Church View, Lanesboro at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Pat, a native of Ardagh, along with his late wife Anne, came to live in Church View a number of years ago and he endeared himself to everyone he met. He was also predeceased by his son Patrick and his brothers Tom, Jimmy and Eugene. 

During the time of the illness of his late wife he was very dedicated, devoted and attentive to her needs.

During his working life, Pat worked with Bord na Móna and Longford County Council. He was self-sufficient, an excellent gardener and prided himself in the growing of vegetables.

Pat was a very sociable man who loved nothing better than a pint and a chat. He enjoyed the simple things of life.

Pat was quite a religious man and he was a frequent visitor to the church.

Pat enjoyed the name he was given locally when people were describing him as ‘Pat the Hat’ - he had an array of hats for all events; it was always a joy to see what hat he celebrated different occasions with.

He had a great interest in cars and loved the buying and selling.

Pat loved his pipe; nothing gave him greater pleasure than to light up his pipe.

In recent times he was not in the best of health and his absence from the community was felt and his passing will sadden the hearts of everyone that had the pleasure to know him. 

Sympathy is extended to Pat's sister Mary (England), his brothers Peter (Mullingar) and Joe (England), nieces Melissa (Ardagh), Caitriona (Castlepollard), Bridget (Mullingar) and Dawn (England), nephews Padraig (Scotland), Peter and John (Mullingar), sister-in-law Bridie, cousins, relatives, friends and all of us that knew him.

His remains reposed in Farrell’s Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 31 before his removal to St Mary’s Church. His Funeral Mass took place on Monday, November 1 and it was followed by burial alongside his beloved wife Anne in Clonbonny Cemetery.  

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media