Search

04/11/2021

New FDI building will create ‘few hundred jobs’ in Longford

New FDI building will create ‘few hundred jobs’ in Longford

Senator Micheál Carrigy with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar PICTURE: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Liam Cosgrove speaks to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over plans to lure a major multinational firm to Longford

Government bosses and local authority chiefs are in talks to secure a purpose built facility in Longford town that could bring up to a “few hundred” new jobs to the county.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told of how he held discussions last week with high ranking council officials over plans to identify a site with a view to attracting a major multinational firm to the county town.

The Fine Gael leader said he intended opening similar talks with IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan over the coming days in a bid to further that cause.

“(I spoke) with council officials about getting an advanced building solution in Longford town because one of the things we found around the country is when the IDA builds a factory or builds a plant you are much more likely to get the investment from a multinational company when you have a ready build premises for them to move into,” he said.

Mr Varadkar made the disclosure following a consultation with local firms last Thursday concerning ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19.

During that exchange, a number of small firms including pubs spoke of a much straitened marketplace in the face of large-scale grocery and supermarket giants.

Mr Varadkar conceded Longford was a county which had previously, perhaps, suffered in the shadow of more densely populated midland towns.

“The real problem in Longford has been about identifying a site and getting our hands on it,” he said.

“Longford, in many ways, is the perfect town for new investment. We have had lots in Athlone, lots in Mullingar, maybe not so many as we should have had in Longford.

“Having an advanced building solution in Longford, if we can get that done in the near future could potentially bring a few hundred more jobs into the town.”

Mr Varadkar's insistence that Longford was now a government priority for inward investment follows similar comments from IDA senior figures last month.

Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux, head of regional business development at the State agency, told a meeting of Longford County Council of how the IDA was committed to building a dedicated facility aimed at luring a large multinational firm to the county.

“We (IDA) will build it (building) and hopefully they (client companies) will come,” she said.

“The skills, talent, placemaking and all the other areas the IDA are interested in is there (in Longford) and we believe we have a winning formula in Longford.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media