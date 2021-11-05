Search

05/11/2021

To the Moon to be screened at Roscommon Arts Centre as part of Still Voices Short Film Festival

To the Moon to be screened at Roscommon Arts Centre as part of Still Voices Short Film Festival

To the Moon will screen at Still Voices Festival

As part of the Still Voices Short Film Festival, Roscommon Arts Centre will be screening the feature film To the Moon on Sunday November 7 at 3pm.

To the Moon, directed by Tadhg O’Sullivan, is a cinematic ode to the moon, made in large part from archival sources combined with literary fragments and bound together by a haunting original score.

The film steps lightly through the ideas that people through the ages have drawn from the moon — dreams of escape, myths of heaven, songs of longing and loss, odes of yearning, stories of lost futures — taking the viewer on a constantly surprising night-walk through the night sky. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Producer Clare Stronge.

The Still Voices Film Festival is a community-focused, international film festival based in Ballymahon, Co Longford.

The festival takes place November 4 to 7 across Longford, Westmeath and Roscommon. What started out as a showcase for local filmmaking talent in 2014 has grown into a festival which is recognised both nationally and internationally.

The festival aims to deliver new, exciting and world-class cinema for the local community and wider Midlands region. Through the core programme, the Short Film Competition, it showcases a variety of films, including fiction, non-fiction, animation, student, Irish language and experimental. Throughout the weekend of the festival, over 150 short films are screened. More information on the festival can be found at stillvoicesfilmfestival.com

This screening is supported with funding under Roscommon County Council’s Creative Ireland Programme 2022. Tickets are €10 and are on sale now from the arts centre at www.roscommonartscetnre.ie and from box office on 090 66 25824

