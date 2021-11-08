Search

Longford councillors give thumbs up to Audiopilot 'Band Aid' single

AudioPilot

Local band AudioPilot are to release a "band aid style" single in the lead up to Christmas after local councillors approved funding of €3,000 towards the charity project

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford music fans will be treated to the release of a “band aid style” single by one of the midlands' top bands after councillors gave the green light to help fund the project last week.

Local politicians approved the allocation of €3,000 to four piece group Audiopilot from monies which had been set aside from Longford Municipal District's discretional spending.

A combination of reserves from expenses which councillors opted to forego and its overall municipal allocation helped subsidise the move.

“This is for a very worthy cause,” said Cllr Gerry Warnock, whose cousin Mick Warnock is Audiopilot's lead singer.

“Up to 20 local artists will take part in this,” he said, revealing the single would also feature input from local producers Paul Gurney and Barry Conboy.

“It's a very noble initiative by the lads and I am sure it will be well received by the public,” he said.

All monies raised by the single's release will go to local charities.

A further €6,500 will also go towards Longford Variety Group (€5,000) and St Christopher's Services (€1,500).

